Things to Do This Weekend in San Diego

TGI Weekend! There’s so much to do around San Diego as we usher in the first weekend of 2020. It’s going to be a great year in America’s Finest City, that’s for sure. Get up. Get out. Play.

Thursday, Jan. 2

San Diego Auto Show

10 a.m. to 9 p.m., San Diego Convention Center

Gearheads, this one’s for you. The annual San Diego International Auto Show rolls into the San Diego Convention Center to showcase more than 400 of the latest models, a dozen test drives, exotics, automotive products and more. The Auto Show runs through Sunday; tickets cost $15 for adults, $12 for active-duty military and seniors, and $11 for children ages 7 to 12. Kids 6 and under get in free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Rady Children’s Ice Rink at Liberty Station

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (through this Sunday), Liberty Station

Ice skating in sunny San Diego? Believe it or not, it’s possible. This weekend marks the final run of the season for the Rady Children’s Ice Rink at Liberty Station, which closes Sunday. Tickets can be purchased in person at the ice rink and cost $15 for adults and $13 for kids; that price includes skate rental and helmets. NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are among the sponsors supporting this skating rink this year. Enjoy!

Jail Mini-Museum at The Headquarters

10 a.m. to 9 p.m., The Headquarters at Seaport (between Kitson and Madison San Diego)

The Headquarters at Seaport is a solid place to shop and eat but, if you’re a San Diego history buff, you may want to pop into a free mini-museum located at its core, between the Kitson and Madison San Diego stores. There, you’ll find a fully-restored, 8-cell jail block housing historical photos and San Diego Police Department memorabilia. You see, The Headquarters – built in 1939 – sits in the very complex that served for many decades as the SDPD’s headquarters. The site is listed on The National Register of Historic Places. It was restored and reopened as The Headquarters and Seaport shopping and dining complex in 2013. Read all about the site’s rich history here.

North Park Thursday Market

3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., North Park Way & Granada Avenue (North Park)

North Park is known for its interesting small businesses and, on Thursdays year-round, local vendors and artisans are showcased at this popular farmers market located on the corner of North Park Way and 29th Street. On the shopping list: farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, eggs, sauces, bread and even handcrafted gifts from local, small businesses. The free event also features live music.

Oceanside Sunset Market

5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street Oceanside

Each Thursday, year-round, the Oceanside Sunset Market brings about 200 local merchants together for this sunset marketplace spanning four blocks in downtown Oceanside. Shoppers can expect vendors showcasing homemade goods and tasty grub, plus live music and, of course, an incredible ocean view. The family-friendly weekly event also features the Dorothy’s KidZone filled with activities for the little ones. The free market is located on Pier View Way, west of Coast Highway. Rain may cancel the event, so check the weather before making your plans.

Friday, Jan. 3

SDUSD Art Gallery at Seaport

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Friday through Sunday), Seaport Village

Seaport Village and the San Diego Unified School District have joined forces to launch a student-led art gallery located within Seaport Village. The 640-square-foot SDUSD Art Gallery at Seaport is in the easternmost area of the waterfront landmark, closest to the San Diego Convention Center. The gallery will showcase a rotating selection of artwork curated from more than 12,000 San Diego students in Pre-K to 11th grade. The gallery is open each week, Friday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry is free.

Shoes & Chews: Carla & Linda’s Walking Food Tour

1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., South Oceanside

Oceanside is experiencing a bit of a restaurant renaissance, and these “Shoes & Chews” walking food tours allow you to taste what’s cooking in the waterfront city in San Diego’s North County. Friday’s three-hour foodie tour – led by locals Carla and Linda – will span south Oceanside, with stops at PCH Bar & Grill, Panca, Privateer and Wrench & Rodent. Tickets cost $59 per person (foodies 16+ only) and include tastings of specially chosen items, plus a little history lesson on each restaurant, chef, and the surrounding area. Shoes & Chews started in 2015; today, the tour hits the streets of Oceanside every weekend, usually Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Stars at Mission Trails

5 p.m. Mission Trails Regional Park

The San Diego Astronomy Association hosts a stargazing session Friday night at the far end of the Kumeyaay Lake Campground’s Day Use Lot at Mission Trails. The group will bring telescopes to share with fellow star seekers. The event is free, but cloudy skies and/or rain cancels it, so plan accordingly.

Hops on the Harbor: Bay City Brewing7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Flagship Cruises & EventsEnjoy a cruise around the San Diego Bay featuring sights, bites, and craft brews. Every month, Hops on the Harbor highlights a local brewery and, for this first round of 2020, the spotlight is on Bay City Brewing. This month’s menu will feature four 6-ounce tasters of Bay City beers, expertly paired with four courses. For example, a Maple Bacon-Glazed Salmon will be paired with the brewery’s Peninsula Lager, a Vienna lager, while a Coffee-Rubbed Brisket is matched with Bay City’s Coffee Cream Ale. The dinner cruise boards at 7 p.m. from 990 North Harbor Dr. and sails past the San Diego skyline, USS Midway, Star of India and other Maritime Museum ships and the Coronado Bay Bridge. Tickets cost $84.50 for adults and $50.70 for children ages 4 to 12; kids 3 and under are free. Reservations are recommended. By the way, Bay City Brewing took home a medal in 2019 at the San Diego International Beer Festival for its Bay City Pale Ale, which is also on the Hops on the Harbor menu, paired with an Herb-Roasted Pork Loin dish.

Star Brews Beer Festival

7 p.m. to 10 p.m., San Diego Air & Space Museum

The San Diego Air & Space Museum in Balboa Park will be transformed into an intergalactic playground Friday night for the Star Brews Festival. The fest will highlight 20 craft beers, plus photo opportunities, food and music inspired by “Star Wars.” Tickets cost $39. May the Force be with you.

Legends of Arena Rock: Tributes to KISS, Iron Maiden & More

7 p.m., House of Blues San Diego

Are you ready to rock? The House of Blues San Diego stage will host the ultimate night of musical tributes, including Kissed Alive – a tribute to KISS – Maiden USA, a tribute to Iron Maiden, and Anthem, a Rush tribute band. General admission standing room only tickets cost $15; other tickets cost $45.

San Diego Gulls vs. Bakersfield Condors

7 p.m., Pechanga Arena San Diego

Root for the San Diego Gulls at this Friday night home game against the Bakersfield Condors. The puck drops at 7 p.m.; tickets start at $18.

Hops on the Harbor: Bay City Brewing

7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Flagship Cruises & Events

Enjoy a cruise around the San Diego Bay featuring sights, bites, and craft brews. Every month, Hops on the Harbor highlights a local brewery and, for this first round of 2020, the spotlight is on Bay City Brewing. This month’s menu will feature four 6-ounce tasters of Bay City beers, expertly paired with four courses. For example, a Maple Bacon-Glazed Salmon will be paired with the brewery’s Peninsula Lager, a Vienna lager, while a Coffee-Rubbed Brisket is matched with Bay City’s Coffee Cream Ale. The dinner cruise boards at 7 p.m. from 990 North Harbor Dr. and sails past the San Diego skyline, USS Midway, Star of India and other Maritime Museum ships and the Coronado Bay Bridge. Tickets cost $84.50 for adults and $50.70 for children ages 4 to 12; kids 3 and under are free. Reservations are recommended. By the way, Bay City Brewing took home a medal in 2019 at the San Diego International Beer Festival for its Bay City Pale Ale, which is also on the Hops on the Harbor menu, paired with an Herb-Roasted Pork Loin dish.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Canyoneers Hike: Anza-Borrego Desert State Park (Lycium Wash)

9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Anza-Borrego State Park

This hike led by “Canyoneers” – volunteers with the San Diego Natural History Museum – will trek through the Lycium Wash, a hidden gem of geologic wonders at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. The 7-mile trek includes several dry falls and tight squeezes and is considered a challenging, strenuous hike. The hike begins at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to end by 4 p.m. The Canyoneer host will meet the group in an area about 8 miles down Split Mountain Road off State Route 78 east (Main Street). From there, the group will consolidate into a few vehicles and caravan to the trailhead. By the way, the Canyoneers hiking program offers 80 free, guided hikes around San Diego County this season. Learn all about that here.

Ruocco Park Market

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., (Every Saturday) Ruocco Park

This Saturday farmers market sets up shop every weekend on Harbor Lane, at Ruocco Park overlooking the San Diego Bay. Expect a healthy lineup of local vendors selling everything from coffee to street food and, of course, an epic view.

Cook With an Italian Chef & Market Tour

11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Little Italy

This weekly event in Little Italy gives you a chance to cook alongside a trained chef while discovering the community’s charming open-air farmers “mercato.” Here’s how the tour works: a chef-guide will walk with you through the market, pointing out local vendors specializing in fresh ingredients. Together, you’ll taste-test items and buy what you need to create your meal before heading to the guide’s home to partake in a cooking lesson. You’ll cook three dishes – an appetizer and two main dishes – and also enjoy a glass of wine and panna cotta for dessert. This cooking tour costs $79 per person, and is usually available every Saturday.

‘Glad It’s January’ Stew Cook-Off & Tasting

2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Pacific Islander Beer Co.

Cozy up with some comfort food and craft brews at the first-ever “Glad It’s January” Stew Cook-Off & Tasting at Pacific Islander Beer Co. on Argent Street in Santee. Patrons will get to taste their way through 16 homemade stews and baked goods while enjoying live music and fire pits (from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.). The brewery will also release Kai, a new red IPA during this event. Entry is free; bring money for a pint or two.

'Dear Evan Hansen'

2 p.m. and 8 p.m., San Diego Civic Theatre

The highly-acclaimed, touring Broadway musical, “Dear Evan Hansen,” makes its way to the San Diego Civic Theatre through Jan. 12. On Saturday, there are shows at both 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and there are some verified resale tickets still available, starting at $60. There’s also a Broadway Direct Digital Lottery for $25 tickets to the show, and you can learn all about how to enter that lottery here. “Dear Evan Hansen” features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony, and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“La La Land”; “The Greatest Showman”), and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (“Rent”).

Stand-Up Comedy

7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., American Comedy Co. and The Comedy Store

Looking for a good laugh? Try a stand-up comedy show at two prime San Diego venues: downtown’s American Comedy Co. or The Comedy Store in La Jolla. This Saturday night, funnyman Luis J. Gomez brings his stand-up act to The American Comedy Co., with 21+ shows at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10. Meanwhile, over at The Comedy Store, Julian McCullough headlines shows at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Those tickets cost $20.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Yoga + Mimosa Mornings

9:30 a.m., Windmill Food Hall (Carlsbad)

Enjoy a Sunday morning yoga session at the brand-new Windmill Food Hall in Carlsbad led by a certified instructor. Afterward, 21+ participants can enjoy a mimosa at the foodie-friendly attraction. This class costs $5; bring your own mat.

Guided Nature Walk

9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Mission Trails Regional Park

Start your Sunday with a little nature walk at Mission Trails Regional Park. A trail guide will take visitors through one of three trails – the Oak Grove Loop, the Visitor Center Loop, or the Riverside Grinding Rocks – while talking about the plants, animals, geology, history, and ecology of the park. These weekly guided walks are free and open to the public and begin at the Visitor Center. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water, a hat, and sunscreen. Rain cancels the walk.

Gaslamp Artisan Market

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Gaslamp Quarter (Fifth Avenue)

Peruse more than 30 local artisans offering carefully-curated, handmade products at this weekly outdoor market in the Gaslamp Quarter. The Gaslamp Artisan Market sets up shop every Sunday on Fifth Avenue, between Market Street and Island Avenue.

Allied Gardens Sunday Market

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lewis Middle School This certified market takes place every Sunday in the front parking lot of Lewis Middle School in Allied Gardens. Stroll through dozens of vendors and enjoy live performances at this little neighborhood farmers market.

Sunday Spreckels Organ Concert

2 p.m., Spreckels Organ Pavilion at Balboa Park

Enjoy a free, hour-long organ concert Sunday at Balboa Park’s famed Spreckels Organ Pavilion. At the keys, the audience will typically find Raul Prieto Ramirez, the city’s San Diego Civic Organist and Artistic Director of the Spreckels Organ Society. Prieto Ramirez hails from Spain and, as he told NBC 7 in 2018, he hopes to keep the program interesting – from Bach to Queen – at the historic Spreckels Organ. Pets are welcome, and so are picnics.

San Diego Sockers vs. Ontario Fury

5:05 p.m., Pechanga Arena San Diego

Kick off the new year by cheering on the San Diego Sockers at this home game at Pechanga Arena San Diego Sunday evening. The game starts at 5:05 p.m.; tickets start at $15.

Do you love the weekend in San Diego? Are you looking for things to do? Join our Facebook group, Your San Diego Weekend. We're sharing weekend events, things to do with the whole family, weather, the newest restaurant openings, and more! Click here.