For Second Day in a Row, Average San Diego County Gas Price Rises

By City News Service

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose to a record high Thursday for the second consecutive day, increasing 1 cent to $4.736.

The average price has risen 16 times in 17 days, increasing 11.2 cents, including 1 cent on Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.7 cents more than one week ago, 10.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.201 greater than one year ago.

The San Diego County record before Wednesday was $4.725 set Oct. 8, 2012.


