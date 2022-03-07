Food Galore: Annual ‘Taste of Hillcrest' Returns in April

Attention all foodies! Hillcrest's most anticipated, and delicious, event is making its return in April.

Experience the sounds, smells and flavors from all over the world at the annual "Taste of Hillcrest" on April 9 from noon - 4 p.m. With over 35 neighborhood restaurants participating, San Diegans will have the chance to sample some of the best dishes, from quaint cafes to five-star dining delights, at participating venues lining the streets of the Hillcrest neighborhood.

Participants can expect to sample bites such as Pad Thai, Sashimi, Italian Antipasto, Classic American comfort food, and so much more. And, it doesn't stop there; attendees can also enjoy over a dozen beer and spritzer samples while discovering an eclectic mix of shops, and boutiques in the neighborhood.

“Taste of Hillcrest is always an exciting - and delicious - day in the neighborhood! It’s so much fun to see hundreds of guests from all over San Diego and beyond explore and enjoy the neighborhood’s diverse culinary options," Executive Director of the Hillcrest Business Association Benjamin Nicholls said. "Hillcrest is one of the original dining destinations in Uptown San Diego, and has an eclectic mix of iconic restaurants, alongside new, creative dining options that pop up all the time. We look forward to welcoming you to Hillcrest and encourage those interested in attending to buy their tickets early - they will sell out!”

Tickets to this food-filled, self-guided walking tour can be found here. Early bird tickets are $30 and available now. General admission tickets are $35 and day-of-event tickets are $40.

Additionally, there will be two Will Call locations for participants to pick up their tickets, including outside of Rite Aid at 535 Robinson Avenue, and outside of Rich’s San Diego at 1051 University Avenue.

Taste of Hillcrest was established as a community event designed to draw locals and tourists alike to Hillcrest to spotlight the diverse, new, and long-standing culinary options available in the neighborhood. It continues to be a regional event drawing locals and visitors from throughout Southern California.



The Hillcrest Business Association produces the event and uses the funds raised for neighborhood beautification projects such as trash pick-up, sidewalk cleaning, landscaping, and flower baskets maintenance.