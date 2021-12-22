Firefighters Report No Injuries After Carport Fire in Mira Mesa

No injuries were reported in an early morning blaze outside condominiums in Mira Mesa.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to a fire at the Canyon Bluffs community, at 11550 Caminito La Bar, at 1:25 a.m. Firefighters remained on scene for three hours to extinguish "several cars" engulfed in flames underneath a carport, according to the department.



Crews managed to contain the fire, preventing it to spread to other vehicles and the adjacent condos. The incident was closed at around 4:30 a.m.

The department's Metro Arson Strike Team is investigating the incident.

The structure damage is estimated at $250,000, and damage to vehicles is about $300,000.

No other information was released.