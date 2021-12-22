Mira Mesa

Firefighters Report No Injuries After Carport Fire in Mira Mesa

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

No injuries were reported in an early morning blaze outside condominiums in Mira Mesa.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to a fire at the Canyon Bluffs community, at 11550 Caminito La Bar, at 1:25 a.m. Firefighters remained on scene for three hours to extinguish "several cars" engulfed in flames underneath a carport, according to the department.


Crews managed to contain the fire, preventing it to spread to other vehicles and the adjacent condos. The incident was closed at around 4:30 a.m.

The department's Metro Arson Strike Team is investigating the incident.

The structure damage is estimated at $250,000, and damage to vehicles is about $300,000.

No other information was released.

