Firefighters battle brush fire north of Fallbrook

By City News Service and NBC 7 Staff

Firefighters were battling a brush fire in Fallbrook on July 28, 2024. (AlertCallifornia)
Firefighters were battling an 8-acre vegetation fire that broke out in De Luz Sunday.

Units were dispatched around 11 a.m. Sunday to reports of a fire, dubbed the "Trail 4 Fire," in the area of Harris Trail and Via Cordoniz Road in San Diego County, just north of Fallbrook, according to Cal Fire officials.

"No structure damage, with a moderate rate of spread. Between aircraft and ground crews, they are making very good progress," a public information officer with Cal Fire told City News Service.

No evacuations or injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

