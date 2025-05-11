Carlsbad Flower Fields sell out for Mother's Day

More than 8,000 people came to the Carlsbad Flower Fields on Sunday to celebrate Mother's Day.

"Woke up with gifts galore, can't complain about that. My son and I have on matching T-shirts," said Ashley Johnson-Stovall, said one mom who was there with her family.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Despite the heat, the Carlsbad Flower Fields completely sold out of tickets. Because the weather's been so nice, the fields are staying open an extra week, ending on Sunday, May 18.

"You know when you're in love with someone, you really can't say exactly what it is. You say dumb stuff like 'you make me whole' or something like that," said Fred Clark, the general manager at the Carlsbad Flower Fields. "So there's something deep, profound that touches you when you're here," said Clark.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Besides appreciating the beauty of the flowers, some moms also wanted to appreciate the beauty of spending time with their families.

"Take it all in, enjoy it. Be spoiled. Be happy, be grateful, be thankful," said Johnson-Stovall.

When the Carlsbad Flower Fields closes next week, they will open up again for next season in March of 2026.