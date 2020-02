A thick, dark plume of smoke is rising over a vehicle junkyard fire in Otay Mesa.

The fire was reported at around 3:15 p.m. at a junkyard on Datsun Street. Several vehicles were on fire.

Several agencies are responding.

SDFD has many crews at the salvage yard fire at 6400 Datsun St. in Otay Mesa. This is a 2nd alarm fire as of 4pm. No injuries reported. Several vehicles in the yard are burning. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/WdxfQqigXa — SDFD (@SDFD) February 6, 2020

