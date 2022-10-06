Finally, San Diego Gas Prices Drop — By a Cent

A run of 32 increases in 33 days that pushed the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County to records the past five days ended Thursday with a decrease of nine-tenths of a cent to $6.426.

The average price rose $1.213 over the previous 33 days, including 1.1 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 22.6 cents more than one week ago, $1.17 higher than one month ago and $2.048 greater than one year ago.

The national average price rose for the 15th time in 16 days, increasing 3.6 cents to $3.867. The average price has increased 19.3 cents over the past 16 days, including 2.6 cents Wednesday. It rose for 11 consecutive days, dropped four-tenths of a cent Sunday and resumed increasing Monday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The national average price is 8.5 cents more than one week ago, 8.8 cents higher than one month ago and 64.6 cents greater than one year ago.

The national average price is $1.149 less than the record $5.016 set June 14.

The run of increases follows a 98-day streak of decreases totaling $1.342 that began the day after the record was set.