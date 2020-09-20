Officials Investigating String of Fires in Chula Vista

The Chula Vista Fire Department and Police Department are investigating a string of suspicious fires that occurred in Chula Vista within the past week.

The suspicious fires first started on September 17 at around 3:30 a.m. Three brush fires broke out in East Chula Vista. One on Lake Crest Drive, another on Telegraph Canyon Road and Buena Vista Way, and a third on the 1100 block of Eastlake Parkway, CVFD said.

"I’m kind of worried we need to get the word out just so everybody knows to be on the lookout," said Vinh Nguyen, a concerned resident of the area.

The latest fire to occur was on Saturday at a playground at Veterans Park. Crews initially upgraded the blaze to a full first alarm, but later canceled help from additional units and extinguished the fire with one engine.

"I heard a loud explosion and I got up and looked out my window because I just live a block down," said Miguel Varela, a resident. "I started seeing the smoke and the flames coming up really high. It was about three or four in the morning, it was really loud at first I thought it was a car crash."

"You can’t even see where the slide was anymore it’s all gone," said Daniella Cordova, a resident.

No injuries were reported as a cause of the fires.

Chula Vista Fire and Police are urging people to keep a lookout for suspicious activity. If anyone has information, call CVPD at (619) 691-5151

Download our free NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.