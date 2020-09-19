Chula Vista

Arson Investigators Respond to Suspicious Fire at Chula Vista Playground

No injuries were reported in connection to the blaze

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Authorities in Chula Vista are investigating a suspicious fire at Veterans Park.
OnScene.TV

Twisted, melted plastic rest where a playground once stood as authorities investigate what may have been an act of arson in Chula Vista.

The Chula Vista Fire Department said it received a call of the first just before 5 a.m. at Veterans Park on Palomar Street. Crews initially upgraded the blaze to a full first alarm, but later canceled help from additional units and extinguished the fire with one engine.

No injuries were reported in connection to the fire, according to CVFD. The playground equipment, which endured heavy damage, is property of the city of Chula Vista.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 388 COVID-19 Cases, 3 Additional Deaths Reported

reopening 54 mins ago

San Diego Leaders Ask Gov. Newsom To Approve Convention Center Reopenings

Authorities are continuing to investigate the fire, which was deemed suspicious.

This article tagged under:

Chula VistafireChula Vista Fire DepartmentArson InvestigationPlayground
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us