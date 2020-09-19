Arson Investigators Respond to Suspicious Fire at Chula Vista Playground

Twisted, melted plastic rest where a playground once stood as authorities investigate what may have been an act of arson in Chula Vista.

The Chula Vista Fire Department said it received a call of the first just before 5 a.m. at Veterans Park on Palomar Street. Crews initially upgraded the blaze to a full first alarm, but later canceled help from additional units and extinguished the fire with one engine.

No injuries were reported in connection to the fire, according to CVFD. The playground equipment, which endured heavy damage, is property of the city of Chula Vista.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the fire, which was deemed suspicious.