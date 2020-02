One person died in a car crash in El Cajon on Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to N. 2nd Street and Greenfield Drive in El Cajon around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Heartland Fire and Rescue Department said.

One person was confirmed dead at the scene, Heartland Fire said.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

Heartland Fire said El Cajon Police Department will take over investigations into the incident.

No other information was available.