Fire Damages Restaurant in Downtown Oceanside

A restaurant in downtown Oceanside was damaged in a fire Sunday, authorities said.

Oceanside Fire Department units responded to reports of a fire at 9:45 a.m. at the Rosewood Kitchen on Mission Avenue, Battalion Chief Jessamyn Specht said.

A fire engine arrived at the restaurant and found the business full of smoke, Specht said. Firefighters entered through the front door and made their way toward the back of the business.

"Although the restaurant was filled with smoke, there was little heat in the building,'" Specht said. "Subsequent engines arrived on scene and checked the adjacent businesses for fire extension. Fortunately, the fire was contained to 608 Mission.''

Firefighters found the start of the fire at the wall between the kitchen and the bar, but the fire was held in check by a water line connected to the commercial espresso machine, Specht said.

Once the fire was fully extinguished and the building was ventilated, the fire crews were able to determine that there was no further spread of the fire.

Specht said a fire investigator was on the scene to try to determine the cause. Crews ventilated the structure and removed most of the water from the business.

San Diego Gas & Electric crews were also helping restore service to the adjacent businesses.

No one was injured in the fire.

The restaurant's website said it was supposed to open Sunday at 11 a.m. and that it had just reopened in October 2019.