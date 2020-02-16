2 Dead After Car Crashes Down Embankment on Old Highway 395 Near Fallbrook

Two people died after crashing down an embankment outside of Fallbrook on Sunday afternoon, California Highway Patrol and North County Fire Protection District said.

The driver lost control and crashed downhill at the intersection of Old Highway 395 and Reche Road around 2:10 p.m. Sunday, North County Fire spokesperson John Choi said.

The man and woman in the car were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, Choi said.

California Highway Patrol will handle the investigation.

(Update): #HighwayIC this is a fatal accident and CHP is on scene conducting their investigation. Old Highway 395 has a full closure in place from Reche Road to half mile south of Reche Road. Please use an alternate route. — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) February 16, 2020

CHP closed Old Highway 395 from Reche Road to about a half-mile south of the intersection.

No other information was available.