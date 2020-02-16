fallbrook

2 Dead After Car Crashes Down Embankment on Old Highway 395 Near Fallbrook

By Sophia McCullough

road
Google Maps

Two people died after crashing down an embankment outside of Fallbrook on Sunday afternoon, California Highway Patrol and North County Fire Protection District said.

The driver lost control and crashed downhill at the intersection of Old Highway 395 and Reche Road around 2:10 p.m. Sunday, North County Fire spokesperson John Choi said.

The man and woman in the car were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, Choi said.

California Highway Patrol will handle the investigation.

CHP closed Old Highway 395 from Reche Road to about a half-mile south of the intersection.

Local

Aztecs 2 hours ago

Aztecs Stay Perfect! San Diego State Basketball Beats Boise State Pushing Record to 26-0

OCEANSIDE 2 hours ago

Fire Damages Restaurant in Downtown Oceanside

No other information was available.

This article tagged under:

fallbrookOld Highway 395
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us