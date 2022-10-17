Family Raising Money to Bury Man Killed While Changing Tire Along I-805

For the last six years Ever Peraza, 31, called San Diego home. He lived with his ex-wife Yajaira Nuñez and was working towards his goals of providing for his family in El Salvador and one day starting a family of his own.

"He looked forward to being a dad someday. He looked forward to finding his person and starting a family," Nuñez said.

Peraza's dreams were cut short.

It was early in the morning on Oct. 6 when his tire blew out and he stopped on the right shoulder and partially in the slow lane of southbound Interstate 805 near Adams Avenue to change his tire. Following that moment is when a white car driven by a 22-year-old slammed into Peraza.

"I think the only thing that gives me some sort of solace is, well, at least he didn’t suffer too much. Like I think he didn’t hopefully feel it," Nuñez said.

CHP said Peraza died on impact and that the 22-year-old driver did stop following the crash. Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.

"We feel like we all have this time and from one day to the next — it's just ripped from you," said Nuñez.

Nuñez and Peraza had recently separated but remained good friends.

"He loved eating food, trying new food, making new food as he liked cooking," reminisced Nuñez.

She says just a day before his accident he had sent her a message sharing how excited and proud he was of his new job.

"He sent me a voice message saying, 'Hey, I got a job at UCSD Health. I'll be a janitor, but I'm really excited it's full-time and has benefits and I'll be able to finally get on my feet and hopefully move out where I'm at and be able to help people that helped me as I was struggling these past few months,'" shared Nuñez.

Peraza was described as a friendly person who was always willing to help others and supported his family in El Salvador. His family is raising money to get his body home so he can be buried alongside his mother.

"I'm just thankful that I had him and that he was my person for the amount of time that he was," said Nuñez.