Pedestrian Who Was Hit by Car Near North Park Was Changing Tire: CHP

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

California Highway Patrol responds to the scene of a pedestrian crash near North Park on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2022.
A pedestrian was hit by a car overnight while changing a tire on Interstate 805 near North Park, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday while the pedestrian was working on their tire on the on-ramp of I-805 southbound near Madison Avenue, CHP said. The crash prompted authorities to temporarily shut down the far right lane of the freeway.

According to CHP, the driver who struck the pedestrian stayed at the scene. It is unclear how severe the victim’s injuries are.

No further details were released. The investigation is ongoing.

