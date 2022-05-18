Family Mourns Mother of 3 Killed in Lincoln Park

The brother of a mother of three killed in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood said his sister was the backbone of the family and went above and beyond to make sure everyone was taken care of.

Sengny Chea, 31, was shot and killed Saturday near her home. Her 12-year-old son was also shot but survived his injuries. Her family told NBC 7 she was a San Diego native from City Heights.

Sengly Kohnn, Chea's younger brother, now only has the memory of his big sister.

“You see her arm around me like that. She was my protector," Kohnn said, showing off a sibling photo.

“She was my world … and now she’s gone forever. I’m never gonna grow old with her,” said Kohnn.



Kohnn said Chea was the caretaker of the entire family: her elderly parents, her siblings and her children.

“All I know is that life’s precious and I hope there’s justice. Justice will be served,” Kohnn said.

Kohnn told NBC7 he doesn’t know what led to the shooting or why it happened. Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument involving Chea's neighbor, 22-year-old Alex Galvan, near their apartment complex on an apartment complex on South Willie James Jones Avenue.

Galvan pleaded not guilty Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Galvan and at least one other man became involved in an altercation with the 12-year-old's father as Chea and her son "came upon Galvan and his companions in the parking area behind their apartment complex.''

Galvan, who was shot in the wrist, was hospitalized, then later arrested. It was not clear how Galvan sustained a gunshot wound.

He is charged with murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle while in a public place.

Another man, 24-year-old Abraham Galvan, was also arrested and charged with assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Police are still searching for a third man who may have been involved in the incident. Shebloski said that man, described as "possibly an Asian male in his late 20s or early 30s,'' was seen running from the scene and is considered a person of interest.

For now, Kohnn said he's focusing on saying goodbye to his sister as he raises money to help prepare for her funeral.

“She worked twice as hard to make me the better person I am. I’m gonna work three times harder to make sure I’m the better person today. And make sure that she rests in peace," he said.