One Person Shot Dead, 12-Year-Old Boy Injured Following a Dispute in an Apartment Complex in Lincoln Park

A woman was shot dead and a 12-year-old suffered gunshot wounds following an argument in an apartment complex in Lincoln Park Saturday morning.

At around 2:15 a.m. San Diego Police officers responded to the 300 block of South Willie James Jones Avenue following a call of a shooting. Once they arrived, they found a 31-year-old woman who had multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body and a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his right leg, Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

Police also found a man who suffered upper-body injuries. Police later determined that the three people were a family.

A 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, who appear to be brothers, were arrested in connection to the shooting, police said. Police have a third person of interest, but the investigation continues.

According to police, it appears the people involved are neighbors. Some type of argument broke out early morning and that is when the shooting occurred.

The cause of the fight is being investigated by police. There are no outstanding suspects.

The 22-year-old man did suffer a gunshot wound to his right hand and was taken to a local hospital. The 12-year-old and the man, who suffered upper-body injuries, were also taken to a local hospital.

The 31-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Shebloski said.

Homicide Investigators are at the scene.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.