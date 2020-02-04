Family, 6 Dogs Rush Out of Burning Santee Home

Powerful flames tore through a Santee home Tuesday morning, displacing its 10 residents, including a half-dozen dogs.

The home near 3 Oaks Way and Woodrose Avenue erupted into flames at around 8:45 a.m., according to the Santee Fire Department.

A mother, a father, and their two kids, aged 9 and 17, were not seriously injured in the fire, according to Santee Fire Chief John Garlow.

However, the family was evaluated for smoke inhalation after the group returned into the burning home to save their six dogs.

“The next thing was trying to get everybody out. I don’t think they realize it was spreading as fast as it was,” said neighbor Ron Melanson. “We were all just yelling for them to get out.”

A structural engineer was on scene to determine if the home is still stable. Garlow said the home might be a complete loss.

The cause of the fire remained unknown.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.