ISO Declares Stage 3 Emergency Prompting SDG&E to Initiate Hour-Long Rotating Outages

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) directed San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) to initiate rotating, hour-long outages Friday as a result of excessive heat driving up electricity use.

ISO declared a Stage 3 Power emergency at around 6:30 p.m., shortly after declaring a Stage 2 Emergency.

"CASIO has declared a 'Stage 3' power emergency because contingency reserves have fallen or are anticipated to fall below requirements and cannot be restored without service interruptions," SDG&E said in a release.

The @California_ISO, which oversees the statewide electric grid, has directed SDG&E to initiate rotating, one-hour service interruptions (rotating outages) throughout our service territory in #SanDiego and southern Orange counties. Please visit https://t.co/S5mtOmB54M for updates pic.twitter.com/AffUL7lun2 — SDG&E (@SDGE) August 15, 2020

At pone point more than 41,000 customers were without power, according to the outage map on SDG&E's website. Just after 8 p.m., the utility reported that all rolling outages had been restored, though around 200 customers in its service area were without power due to unrelated outages.

SDG&E said customers can check their paper bill, the SDG&E app, or sdge.com/myaccount to see if they may be affected by the outages.

"Circuit numbers and curtailment block numbers are listed above the 'last meter read date' on the front page of their bill. Customers can then compare their block and circuit numbers with the list of the affected blocks and circuits posted online," SDG&E said.

Click here to see if you will be affected by the outages

ISO had issued its first Flex Alert of the summer on Friday urging residents to conserve energy as a heat wave sweeps across much of the state.

Flex Alerts are issued when the electricity grid is overtaxed due to high temperatures, the ISO said. It is a voluntary call on residents to conserve electricity when demand is at its peak.

ISO offered a series of tips to conserve power, including:

Turning off unnecessary lights

Using major appliances before 3 p.m. and after 10 p.m.

Setting air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher

Using fans

Keeping drapes drawn

More energy-saving tips can be found on the FlexAlert website.