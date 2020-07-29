Several Cool Zones Open in County to Help Residents Beat Heat Wave

An excessive heat warning is issued for parts of San Diego county the next couple of days and a number of Cool Zones will be open to the public.

The Cool Zones will offer a shelter in which visitors can keep cool indoors and service animals will be allowed, as well.

However, some new rules will be in place to keep visitors safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone who enters a Cool Zone will have their temperature taken before they can be allowed in and both visitors and staff are required to wear a facial covering. Social distancing will be mandated and time limits may also be applied to limit each zone’s capacity, according to the county.

Here is a list of all Cool Zones that will be open in the county from noon to 5 p.m.:

Borrego Springs Library – Located at 2580 Country Club Rd.

Fallbrook Community Center – Located at 341 Heald Lane

Lakeside Community Center – Located at 9841 Vine St.

Santa Ysabel Nature Center – Located at 22135 Highway 79

Spring Valley Community Center – Located at 8735 Jamacha Blvd.

Valley Center Branch Library – Located at 29200 Cole Grade Rd.

Please note that locations are closed on county holidays unless otherwise noted.

Beating the heat

Residents can cool down with air conditioners or fans and those who want to go outdoors during the heat wave are encouraged to wear sunscreen. Everyone should remember to drink plenty of water in order to stay hydrated.

Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke and heat cramps pose a threat during these times, especially to vulnerable communities like the elderly and children.

Temps are really going to ramp up this week, and Friday will be the hottest day. A reminder: Excessive Heat Warnings are out for the deserts and Heat Advisories for the valleys, mountains below 5000 ft and inland Orange County.



Check out these tips on how to stay cool and safe! https://t.co/NnYgP6PVqk — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 29, 2020

The Centers for Disease Control says such illnesses can be identified by symptoms that include fatigue, headache, cramping, dizziness, nausea or vomiting and fainting. Anyone who sees someone in distress is urged to call 911 immediately.

It is also encouraged to refrain from leaving children and pets unattended in cars in order to prevent tragedy. Temperatures in an enclosed vehicle can skyrocket within just minutes, causing serious injury or even death.