No Rolling Blackouts Expected Saturday: SDG&E

San Diego Gas & Electric officials said they did not expect any rotating power outages Saturday despite the excessive heat and high energy demand, one day after California initiated rolling blackouts for the first time since 2001.

Saturday afternoon, SDG&E said it was in contact with the California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO), which issued an electrical grid warning earlier in the day.

"However, given what occurred on Friday, SDG&E will provide our customers with as much notice as possible should the situation change, via news outlets, our social channels, sdge.com and phone calls," said Jessica Packard of SDG&E.

We're continuing to monitor grid conditions during this prolonged heatwave. Conservation still remains important. Based on current info, no #FlexAlert has been issued and no rotating outages have been ordered by @California_ISO today. More info at https://t.co/S5mtOmB54M. pic.twitter.com/GfFF8R5qyn — SDG&E (@SDGE) August 15, 2020

After a day that saw triple-digit temperatures in many parts of the state, the Cal-ISO declared a Stage 3 Emergency Friday and directed utility companies to initiate rotating outages throughout California.

That led SDG&E to cut power to roughly 58,700 customers to cope with increased demand brought about by the heat wave, which is expected to last into next week.

The rolling outages began at 6:40 p.m. Friday and ended shortly after 8 p.m., SDG&E said. The statewide emergency was lifted shortly before 10 p.m., and power was restored.

"Although a Stage Emergency is a significant inconvenience to those affected by rotating power interruptions, it is preferable to manage an emergency with controlled measures rather than let it cause widespread and more prolonged disruption," Cal-ISO said.

To find out if you'll be affected by future rotating outages, click here.

Cal ISO issued its first Flex Alert of the summer on Friday urging residents to conserve energy as a heat wave sweeps across much of the state.

Flex Alerts are issued when the electricity grid is overtaxed due to high temperatures, Cal ISO said. It is a voluntary call on residents to conserve electricity when demand is at its peak.

The Cal ISO offered a series of tips to conserve power, including:

Turning off unnecessary lights

Using major appliances before 3 p.m. and after 10 p.m.

Setting air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher

Using fans

Keeping drapes drawn

More energy-saving tips can be found on the FlexAlert website.