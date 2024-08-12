Escondido High teacher had sex with student, is suspect in second case: EPD

A 31-year-old Escondido High School teacher was arrested on suspicion of having a sexually intimate relationship with a minor student, the Escondido Police Department said Monday.

Last month, the EPD received a report of sexual misconduct and Kyiri Tisdale of Escondido was arrested Friday after detectives with the Escondido Police Family Protection Unit conducted an investigation, the EPD said in a statement.

Also on Friday, detectives executed a search warrant at Tisdale's residence in Escondido to search for additional evidence.

Detectives believe that there is at least one additional victim in this case, the EPD statement said. Both the alleged victims have graduated since the alleged incidents, the district said on Monday.

Tisdale was booked at the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Vista Detention Facility for suspicion of oral copulation with a minor and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, the EPD statement said. Those are both felony counts.

Tuesday is the first day of classes in the Escondido Union High School District. NBC 7 reached out to Rita Alatorre, the community relations officer with the EUHSD, who said the district was working on a statement regarding Tisdale's arrest. She also confirmed Tisdale had been a math teacher at EHS and was hired in August 2019. According to the district, Tisdale was placed on administrative leave after his arrest pending a legal outcome in the case.

A short time later, Alatorre shared this statement from the district's superintendent, Jon Peterson:

Anyone with information regarding this case was asked to call the EPD at 760-839-4722 or Det. Jesse Santaniello at 760-839-4768 (reference Case No. 24007013).

Tisdale is currently being held on $250,000 bail and is due in court in North County on Aug. 13.