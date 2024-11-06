Election results for the top South Bay races and measures in the 2024 election

Voters were asked to decide who will represent them on the Chula Vista City Council in District 3 and District 4. Both races are important as San Diego County’s second-largest city propels itself into what’s expected to be prosperous years. And, voters in National City will also decide who will represent them in City Council District 4 and District 2.

Here are the races we're keeping an eye on:

Who is running for Chula Vista City Council?

Michael Inzunza and Leticia Munguia are squaring off in District 3, which represents the southeastern corner of Chula Vista, including Otay Ranch.

Both look to replace interim District 3 Councilman Alonso Gonzalez, who was appointed in 2023 after Councilman Steve Padilla was elected to the California State Senate.

César Fernandez and Rudy Ramirez are battling to represent District 4, which encompasses the southwestern portion of the city.

The two men are looking to replace interim District 4 Councilwoman Rachel Morineau. Morineau was appointed earlier this year to replace Councilwoman Andrea Cardenas, who resigned while facing felony fraud charges.

Voters in Chula Vista are also voting on two measures: Measure AA and Measure P. Here are the results so far.

What races are happening in National City?

Voters in National City will also decide who will represent them in City Council District 4 and District 2. Here are the results, so far, in those races.