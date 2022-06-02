El Cajon

El Cajon Police Dog Stabbed During Confrontation With Tire-Slashing Suspect: Police

K-9 Jester underwent emergency surgery Wednesday night for a stabbing injury to his head but has since been released and is recovering at home

By Christina Bravo and City News Service

El Cajon police K9 Jester is seen on June 2, 2022, recovering from surgery after being stabbed in the head by a vandalism suspect.
El Cajon Police

An El Cajon police K-9 was recovering from surgery Thursday after he was stabbed during a confrontation with tire-slashing suspect who charged at officers, police said.

K-9 Jester underwent emergency surgery Wednesday night for a stabbing injury to his head but was released and recovering at home on Thursday, the El Cajon Police Department said.

ECPD said Rani Alrais, 25, was suspected of slashing about two dozen tires on cars near Roanoke Avenue and East Park Avenue. He was carrying a 6-inch steak knife when he was approached by officers at around 7 p.m. Wednesday, ECPD said.

Officers began to follow the suspect, who then charged at an officer and ran toward a school campus, ECPD said. Officers fired less-lethal projectiles that hit the man but did not stop him.

Jester was deployed to apprehend the suspect but was stabbed in the head during the struggle.

Alrais was transported to a local trauma center to be treated for bite injuries. He was then booked into the San Diego County Jail on suspicion of assault on an officer, assault on a police K-9, vandalism and carrying a concealed knife.

According to Lt. Randy Soulard, a bail enhancement was approved on Alrais due to the "number and severity" of the charges.

El CajonstabbingK-9
