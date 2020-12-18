Eater San Diego: Beloved Bakery Con Pane Reopens in Liberty Station

Warm bread. Cocktails. Comfort food. 'Tis the season to check out what some of San Diego's restaurants have to offer. The coronavirus pandemic has taken our food scene on a wild roller coaster ride in 2020, but many spots are still churning out the goods. Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from our food and drink scene, and also touches on the judge's ruling really shaking things up -- again -- for San Diego's restaurants.

Fresh From the Over: Con Pane Reopens

After a nearly year-long hiatus, Con Pane Rustic Breads & Café is back to baking. Now under the Cohn Restaurant Group umbrella, the bakery and café in Liberty Station still serves its original menu of favorites of pastries, sandwiches, and artisan breads that include limited edition holiday treats like Dresden stollen. The bakery is currently open for pickup and delivery starting bright and early daily.

New Strip Club Ruling Extends to Local Restaurants

A judge ruled that two San Diego-area strip clubs can remain in operation, a decision he says also applies to all restaurants. Although the state is appealing the ruling, some restaurants have restarted both indoor and outdoor dining, despite San Diego still being under a temporary stay-at-home order. We’ll definitely have a lot to say about all of this in our Scene in San Diego podcast next week. Until then, catch up on past episodes all about our restaurants and the pandemic here or below:

Filipino Food Truck Specializing in Spring Rolls Will Soon Roll Into Chula VistaAfter competing on the Food Network show “The Great Food Truck Race,” local team Lia's Lumpia has officially launched its local food truck, which serves traditional lumpia and modern fusion versions of the spring rolls. Starting in 2021, the truck will be parked at a semi-permanent location in Chula Vista.

Where to Get Holiday Cocktails To-Go in San Diego

Bring some holiday cheer(s!) home with takeout tipples made with festive ingredients and winter flavors, perfectly packaged by a local bar or restaurant. From cocktail kits to bottled cocktails, Eater's handy guide spotlights 23 local bars and restaurants that are featuring seasonal cocktail menus to get you into the spirit.

Grilled Cheese Pros Open South Bay Shop

Grater Grilled Cheese has expanded to Chula Vista's Otay Ranch community, opening a fourth location of this local eatery that specializes in gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches. Built with a five-cheese base, the sandwiches can be customized with everything from lobster to barbecued short ribs.

