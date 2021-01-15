Eater San Diego: Butcher Shop Expands to Poway, Spawns Burger Chain

From a new butcher shop in Poway (with a burger chain in tow) to new beginnings for well-known local restaurants and chefs, Eater San Diego shares the biggest stories of the week from San Diego's food and drink scene.

Swagyu Chop Shop Lands in Poway

Led by chef Steve Brown, Swagyu Chop Shop debuted during the pandemic in Imperial Beach and will open another location in Poway this weekend. The butcher shop, which specializes in high-end wagyu beef, will also be opening a nearby wagyu burger spot in Poway with plans to add a North Park outpost.

China Max Restaurant to Reopen Devastating Fire

After a fire destroyed the popular restaurant, China Max, last April, its owner pledged to reopen as soon as possible. Now, those plans are moving forward. China Max has announced that it plans to rebuild and return to its Convoy Street location in Kearny Mesa by 2022.

Listen/subscribe to the Scene in San Diego Featuring Eater Podcast to get the latest local lifestyle stories and news from our local food and drink scene. As we continue to adjust to life in the coronavirus pandemic, the way we enjoy our city has changed. We’ll keep you up to speed on those changes as it impacts the things to do during your downtime in San Diego. Tap here to find Scene in San Diego Featuring Eater wherever you listen to podcasts.

Incoming Vietnamese Restaurant Signs Former George's Chef

A former head chef from George's at the Cove will head up Kingfisher, the much-anticipated modern Vietnamese eatery and bar coming to Golden Hill. Chef Jon Bautisa is currently previewing his menu via monthly pop-ups until the restaurant opens in June.

Richard Blais Details New North County Restaurant

Celebrity chef Richard Blais offers up the latest on Ember & Rye, his steakhouse-style restaurant opening at the Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad. The “Top Chef” alum gives a peek into his menu and shares why the project makes him so nervous. Blais will also be dropping into our Scene in San Diego podcast later this month to talk about his newest project. In the meantime, catch up on our episodes here or below:

Eight New San Diego Restaurants to Check Out Right Now

With restaurants currently restricted to takeout and delivery under the state’s regional stay-at-home order, this list highlights a handful of eateries that have opened over the course of the pandemic – even if it’s not for dine-in right now. From a Chinese takeout to a Pacific Beach bakery, find a fresh food spot to try.

Get the latest San Diego lifestyle stories from NBC 7's The Scene by signing up for our newsletter here; just enter your email and click the box next to The Scene.

Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.