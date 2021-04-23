San Diego-based hospitality powerhouse CH Projects has just opened an opulent, hidden bar in the East Village that requires a ticket to get in. Eater San Diego shares that scoop, plus other top stories of the week from our food and drink scene, like what’s new for You & Yours Distilling Co., and plans for a new tropical bar and vegan restaurant heading to South Park.

Peek Inside Young Blood, San Diego's New Hidden Bar

In one fell swoop, CH Projects has revamped Neighborhood, reopened Noble Experiment and revealed a brand-new bar tucked behind the other two in downtown San Diego’s East Village. Accessed through a hidden door, Young Blood is a fantastical new bar that requires a ticket to enter and offers a three-course custom cocktail experience.

Laura Johnson Shares What's Next for You & Yours Distilling

Head distiller and founder of You & Yours Distilling, Laura Johnson, joins our Scene in San Diego podcast to talk about how the East Village distillery has weathered the pandemic. With new spirit and canned cocktail releases on the horizon, the company is also expanding into other hospitality projects in San Diego.

Kindred Opening Tropical Bar and Vegan Restaurant in South Park

Popular vegan cocktail bar Kindred is bringing a second concept to South Park that will serve an all-vegan menu and exotic, tropical drinks inspired by Permanent Vacation, its 5-year-old weekly pop-up. Called Mothership, it's due to land on 30th street this fall or winter.

Mochi Doughnuts Coming to Convoy

With line-drawing locations in the LA area, Mochinut is expanding to San Diego with a just-opened outpost on Convoy Street. Specializing in chewy mochi doughnuts made with glutinous rice flour – which come in flavors like matcha, strawberry, and churro – the chain is also coming to Westfield UTC and Mira Mesa.

Award-Winning Artisan Ice Cream Expanding to San Diego

Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream, a cult-favorite premium ice cream company, is due to land in Carlsbad and North Park by the end of the year. The acclaimed scoop shop, which will serve popular flavors like Brambleberry Crisp and Salty Caramel, was recently in the news for creating a frenzy-inducing ice cream in honor of Dolly Parton.

