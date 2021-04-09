Eater San Diego: More Indoor Dining Under the Orange Tier, Plus Pizza and Baja Street Food

More indoor dining. Two new hotels in Oceanside with lots of new dining options. Pasta specialists in Point Loma expanding to the world of pizza. Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from our local food and drink scene.

Indoor Dining: 50% In, Now That San Diego County Is in the Orange Tier

With the possibility of California fully reopening on June 15 provided numbers stay positive, San Diego County has been upgraded to the orange tier. New allowances include 50 percent indoor seating capacity for restaurants and the ability to operate outdoors for bars that don't serve food. We break down the orange tier changes (among other things) in our newest episode of the Scene in San Diego podcast.

New Oceanside Hotels Bring Slew of Dining Options

Mission Pacific and The Seabird Resort, two Hyatt hotels opening this May in coastal Oceanside, will offer six distinct eateries including a restaurant inspired by the Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico's top wine region, a rooftop bar serving Baja street food, and a vintage dessert lounge housed in a historic building.

Point Loma Pasta Specialists Expanding to Pizza

Cesarina, the popular Italian restaurant which boasts a glassed-in pasta kitchen, is opening a new restaurant across the street in Point Loma that will focus on pizza. Called Angelo, it will feature Neapolitan-style pizza and other wood-fired dishes as well as a cheese factory that will make mozzarella and other small-batch cheeses.

Japanese-Style Fried Chicken Lands on Convoy

Starting first with its location on Convoy Street, Rakiraki Ramen is rolling out a menu dedicated to Tokyo fried chicken. Junya's Crisy Karaage features its marinated, double-fried chicken in sliders or on top of ramen and curry, and offers a deluxe bento box filled with chicken, a sushi roll, gyoza, and more.

Mr. Moto Pizza Arrives in Little Italy

Local pizza chain Mr. Moto Pizza, which runs eight locations including Seaport Village, Pacific Beach and North Park, opens next week on India Street in Little Italy. The pizzeria, which specializes in New York-style slices and whole pies, is also expanding to the Friars Mission Center in Mission Valley.

