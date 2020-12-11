Eater San Diego: How One High-Profile Restaurant Group Is Handling the Stay-at-Home Order

The stay-at-home order is deeply impacting San Diego’s restaurant industry. While some eateries are temporarily closing over the next couple of weeks, others are up and running as best as they can. Eater San Diego shares the latest top stories on what’s happening in our local food and drink scene this week.

Pandemic Lessons Learned on the Scene in San Diego Podcast

On the latest episode of our Scene in San Diego podcast, chef/partner Jason McLeod joins Eater and NBC 7 to share how his restaurant group, CH Projects (Born & Raised, Morning Glory), has been impacted by the state’s regional stay-at-home order. McLeod talks about his biggest challenges, lessons learned, the Michelin guide, and more. Listen to our podcast here or below.

Listen/subscribe to the Scene in San Diego Featuring Eater Podcast to get the latest local lifestyle stories and news from our local food and drink scene. As we continue to adjust to life in the coronavirus pandemic, the way we enjoy our city has changed. We'll keep you up to speed on those changes as it impacts the things to do during your downtime in San Diego.

Michelin-Honored Taqueria Expands Into Burritos

Chef Priscilla Curiel of San Ysidro's Tuetano Taqueria, which recently received Michelin commendation, has opened Mujer Divina in National City. The new 8th Street eatery is open for takeout and specializes in Tijuana-style burritos as well as breakfast specials, baked goods, and coffee.

North County Coffee Farm to Fuel Incoming Coffee and Wine Bar

Bluetail Coffee Grove, a 50-acre farm in San Marcos, is hoping to kickstart the local coffee industry by also opening Breakers Coffee + Wine Bar at Del Mar Highlands Town Center. Scheduled to launch by Spring 2021, it will feature a menu of small plates, plus locally-grown coffee and small production wines.

Chin's Szechwan Returns to Carlsbad Village

Seven years after leaving the neighborhood, Chin's Szechwan is back in Carlsbad Village. Currently open for takeout and delivery (the only options for all restaurants right now in San Diego County under the stay-at-home order), the well-established Chinese restaurant serves a menu of Szechwan and Hunan cuisine and Americanized Chinese dishes.

Family Risks Retirement Plan on Little Italy Wine Bar

Opened on India Street just a few weeks before the latest stay-at-home order, R&G Salumeria Wine Bar was a big leap for its owner, who cashed out his 401k plan to fund it. Featuring Southern Italian plates, including salumi and cheese boards, the now-takeout eatery also delivers gourmet wine and food baskets.

