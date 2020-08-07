Eater San Diego: Beloved 30th Street Gastropub Closes for Good

The pandemic continues to bring change, change, and more change to San Diego’s restaurant industry, with openings, closures, and revamps in every direction. This week, Eater San Diego shares details on the permanent closure of a beloved uptown pub, plus the reboot of a celebrity chef’s project, and other top stories from our local food and drink scene.

Jayne's Gastropub Shutters on 30th Street

The pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the restaurant industry with the latest permanent closure affecting the beloved, 15-year-old eatery, Jayne’s Gastropub. Like many local restaurants, Jayne’s temporarily shuttered back in March as the COVID-19 crisis reached San Diego County. Earlier this week, the restaurant announced it would not be able to reopen. The well-loved neighborhood spot served a British-inspired menu and was known for its standout burger. The pub shared its official farewell letter on social media; you can read it here.

Animae Reopens With New Menu and Outdoor Dining Room

Animae – the fairly new downtown restaurant backed by local celebrity chef Brian Malarkey – is back in business after being shut down due to the county’s COVID-19 restrictions with garden patio seating and a brand-new menu from culinary director and James Beard Award-winning chef Nate Appleman. Appleman's dishes combine the flavors of global Asian cuisines with West Coast ingredients. Read more about the reboot of this restaurant here.

Trust Restaurant Group Buys North Park Butcher Shop The Heart & Trotter, a five-year-old whole animal butchery on El Cajon Boulevard, has been sold to the hospitality group behind San Diego hotspots Trust, Fort Oak, and Cardellino. Revamping into The Wise Ox Butcher & Eatery, the new iteration of this spot will be a butcher shop and market with a menu of sandwiches and other small bites.

How Tijuana Restaurants Are Coping With COVID-19 Challenges

No part of the world is spared by the coronavirus pandemic, including our neighbors south of the border in Tijuana, Mexico. There, the loss of business has been triggered by both the pandemic and travel restrictions. Some of the city's eateries share how they're navigating the challenges of the current dining landscape.

Where to Try Takeout Brunch in San Diego

Though many local eateries are now offering seated brunch on their outdoor patios, San Diego's favorite pastime is also readily available for takeout and delivery – a solid option in these ongoing days of the coronavirus pandemic. Bring brunch vibes into the comfort of your own home via baked goods, savory dishes, and bottled cocktails to-go. Here are some options to help make that happen.

By the way, in the newest episode of our Scene in San Diego Featuring Eater podcast, we talk about several restaurants that have somehow managed to open during the pandemic, and, sadly, a few well-known spots that have had to permanently shutter due to the economic impact of these difficult times. Listen.

