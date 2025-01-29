traffic

All lanes of eastbound SR-52 in Kearny Mesa to close this weekend: Caltrans

The closure, which starts at 9 p.m. Friday and runs until 5 a.m. Monday, is from Interstate 805 to state Route 163, according to Caltrans.

By Danielle Smith

All lanes of eastbound state Route 52 in a portion of Kearny Mesa are expected to be closed this weekend due to roadwork, officials said.

The closure, which starts at 9 p.m. Friday and runs until 5 a.m. Monday, is from Interstate 805 to SR-163, according to Caltrans.

Motorists will have two detour options:

  • I-8 to I-15 detour: Take southbound I-805 to the eastbound I-8 connector ramp; continue on I-8 to northbound I-15; take I-15 to the SR-52 eastbound and westbound connector ramps
  • SR-163 Genesee Avenue detour: Take southbound I-805 to the southbound SR-163 connector ramp to the Genesee Avenue off-ramp; turn left to the northbound SR-163 on-ramp and continue until reaching the SR-52 eastbound and westbound connector ramps
A map showing the eastbound state Route 52 closure taking place from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
A map from Caltrans showing the eastbound state Route 52 closure and the detour options.

During construction, Caltrans said residents and businesses should expect noise and lighting.

Weather, traffic incidents and other factors could change the roadwork schedule, the agency said.

