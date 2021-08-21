Driver Killed, 3 Passengers Seriously Injured In Single-Vehicle Crash in El Cajon

A motorist was killed and his three passengers suffered serious injuries when a speeding Honda Civic crashed into a traffic light pole Saturday morning in El Cajon.

The speeding black 2018 Honda Civic was going eastbound on Navajo Road at Fletcher Parkway, where the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and allowed it to strike the light pole, said El Cajon police Lt. Darrin Forster.

Officers and paramedics dispatched to the crash location about 2:10 a.m. reported the motorist in the Honda dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed his three passengers, with serious injuries, to area hospitals, Forster said.

One person is dead and three others were injured after a car slammed into a traffic pole in El Cajon overnight. Fletcher Pkwy is closed at Navajo Rd for the investigation pic.twitter.com/otU6xN95nR — Ramon Galindo (@RamonGalindoNBC) August 21, 2021

"It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were factors in this collision and no other vehicles were involved," he said.

El Cajon police urged anyone with any information regarding the crash to call them at 619-579-3311.