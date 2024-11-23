San Diego

Driver fatally hits man riding bicycle in San Diego

By Renee Schmiedeberg

A driver hit and killed a bicyclist in the Black Mountain Ranch area of San Diego on Nov. 22, 2024, according to San Diego police. (NBC 7 San Diego)
NBC 7 San Diego

A driver hit and killed a bicyclist in the Black Mountain Ranch area of San Diego on Friday evening, according to San Diego police.

A 50-year-old woman was driving a 2015 Volkswagen EOS westbound on Camino Del Sur near Casey Glen Lane around 6:47 p.m. For unknown reasons, the woman drove into the bike lane, crashing into a man riding a bicycle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Alcohol was not determined to be a factor in the crash.

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the San Diego Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

San Diego
