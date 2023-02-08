Driver Airlifted to Hospital Following Car Crash in Santee

A man was hospitalized via medical helicopter Wednesday following a destructive car crash that shut down a busy intersection in Santee.

The crash, which involved a sedan and a truck, happened some time before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Magnolia and Prospect Avenues. Surveillance cameras from a nearby business captured video of the impact, which showed the truck partially drove up the sedan during the crash.

A team of firefighters was seen on video pulling the driver out of the sedan and onto a stretcher, then placing him in an ambulance for immediate medical care. Shortly after, the driver was placed in a medical helicopter to be airlifted to a hospital.

The extent of the injuries of the drivers involved in the crash is unclear. The cause of the incident is also under investigation.