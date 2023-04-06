Dr. Akilah Weber Announces Run for Soon-to-be Vacant State Senate Seat

California assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber announced Thursday she is running for the soon-to-be vacant state Senate District 39 seat -- a seat left wide open after San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher dropped from the race days before allegations of sexual assault emerged.

In her announcement, Dr. Weber touted her work to improve healthcare access, the education system and the environment during her time in the 79th district.

"As State Senator for District 39, I will continue this fight. My promise to voters is that I will always be their voice to create a stronger and healthier San Diego for all," Weber said in a written statement.

Dr. Weber is running for the seat currently held by Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, who will be termed out in 2024. Senate District 39 consists of nearly half of San Diego's registered voters; the entirety of the cities of Lemon Grove, La Mesa, El Cajon, and Coronado; and unincorporated parts of San Diego County.

Weber won the San Diego area's 79th Assembly District seat in a special election with 52% of the vote, avoiding a runoff election by securing more than half the tally. The seat was previously held by her mother, Dr. Shirley Weber, who vacated the seat to become California's Secretary of State.

Prior, Weber was a La Mesa city council member where she worked on the city's climate action plan and backed the creation of a police oversight board. Before entering politics, she was an OB-GYN with Rady Children’s Hospital and UC San Diego Health.

The 39th district has a significant Democratic advantage, with Atkins beating Republican challenger Linda Blankenship 66% to 34% in 2020. The last time the district went to the GOP was in 1988.

Fletcher announced his run for the seat in February but dropped out nearly two months later stating he needed to seek treatment for post-traumatic stress, trauma and alcohol abuse. Days later, a former MTS employee filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and harassment.