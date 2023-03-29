Ex MTS Worker Alleges Nathan Fletcher Sexually Assaulted Her; He Says They Had ‘Consensual Interactions'

County Supervisor and now-former San Diego Metropolitan Transit System Chair Nathan Fletcher, who recently said he was abandoning a state Senate run in order to seek treatment for post-traumatic stress and alcohol abuse, is being sued by a woman who alleges he sexually assaulted and harassed her.

According to the suit, Grecia Figueroa, who worked for the MTS until February of this year, alleges Fletcher groped her on two occasions and pursued a sexual relationship with her for months, leading to her abrupt firing on Feb. 6, the day Fletcher announced his state Senate candidacy.

I learned an important lesson early in my time in the Marine Corps–officers eat last. You take care of those who work the hardest first.



I'm running for State Senate to continue putting working San Diegans first -- and I hope you'll stand with me. pic.twitter.com/HVZyIeN2yZ — Nathan Fletcher (@nathanfletcher) February 6, 2023

In a statement released on Wednesday, Fletcher alleges, though, that he had "consensual interactions" with Figueroa but denied the allegations of assault and harassment. In the statement — which came three days after announcing he would be checking into a treatment center — Fletcher said he "made a terrible mistake engaging in consensual interactions with someone outside my marriage" who, along with her attorney, is seeking "millions of dollars from me and my family with the threat of not only embarrassment but a willingness to lie about the circumstances and nature of the interactions."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"I have not done the things they are alleging, but I did violate the basic trust and loyalty of my marriage and set a terrible example for our children," Fletcher said.

In the suit, Figueroa, alleges, that beginning in 2021, Fletcher began "stalking" a social media account of hers, then sought to meet with her privately on several occasions. On two of those occasions, she claims, he assaulted her.

The complaint alleges Figueroa "was intimidated by the dynamic Fletcher had created" and says she "felt pressured to reciprocate Fletcher's advances because she knew he had authority, as both a career politician and as chair of the MTS Board, to destroy her career at MTS and to potentially humiliate her publicly if she made him angry."

Figueroa also alleges in the suit that on Feb. 6, she was fired during a closed-door meeting with MTS chief human resources officer Jeff Stumbo.

"She received no warning, no opportunity to speak with her supervisor or anyone else at MTS and she was required to leave immediately without gathering any of her personal belongings," the suit alleges, adding that Figueroa believes "that MTS terminated her employment because she was sexually harassed by Defendant Fletcher."

The lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday at 5:41 p.m. in San Diego Superior Court alleges sexual assault and battery and sexual harassment by Fletcher. It also names the MTS as a defendant and alleges sexual harassment, failure to prevent sexual harassment and retaliation, and whistleblower retaliation.

MTS General Counsel Karen Landers said in a statement sent to NBC 7 that "MTS just became aware of the lawsuit and is looking into it. MTS does not comment on matters that are pending litigation." Later in the day, an MTS representative told NBC 7 that, "Last night, Nathan Fletcher resigned from his position as board chair. Stephen Whitburn will act as chair pending board action.”

Fletcher's attorney, Danielle Hultenius Moore, said in the statement sent out on Wednesday that the woman's allegations "are false and are designed to drive headlines and not tell the truth."

The attorney said that Figueroa "pursued" Fletcher, who "does not and never had authority over her employment," adding that

"We will aggressively fight this issue in court and the full record will show the truth."

On Sunday, Fletcher announced he would forgo his state Senate run to deal with post-traumatic stress he attributed to his time in combat with the Marine Corps. He also said he was suffering from childhood trauma, which had been exacerbated by issues with alcohol. Wednesday's news release also stated that Fletcher was being treated for those issues outside the state of California.

Fletcher said he was seeking treatment at the recommendation of his therapist and the insistence of his wife, former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez.

In his response to the lawsuit's allegations, Fletcher said, "Lorena and I have already started to work through this, and that work must continue after I complete treatment for trauma and alcohol abuse. My wife has done nothing but love me completely and without reservation, and the blame for allowing myself to be in this situation rests entirely on my shoulders. I will spend my life working to repair the damage done to my family."

NBC 7's Eric S. Page contributed to this report — Ed.