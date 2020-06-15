SDPD Officer Rescues Twins and Father After Truck Plunges Off Sunset Cliffs

A police officer who saved twin 2-year-old girls, and their father, from a cliff crash shared how he made the daring rescue.

San Diego Police K-9 Officer, Jonathan Wiese, said he was working early Saturday morning when he heard the call for help over police scanners.

“Male subject left his house with his twin two-year-old daughters, was possibly armed with a gun and threatening suicide by driving his truck off the Coronado Bridge,” said Officer Wiese.

He said he rushed to Coronado Bridge, but just a few minutes, later he found out the suspect was driving quickly through Point Loma and plunged off Sunset Cliffs, near Hill Street.

“Oh my god. What the heck. Please tell me the kids weren’t in there. Please tell me he dropped them off,” Officer Wiese recalled.

Wiese said he was one of the first responding officers. He saw the mangled car upside down in the water. He said he thought about jumping in, and estimated a 30-foot drop, but then he remembered he had a 100-foot leash in his patrol car.

He said only five SDPD K-9 officers have the specific leash, which is most commonly used during SWAT related cases. The officer tied the leash around his body and passed the other side to officers standing by. He said once he made it down the side of the cliff, the father was in the water holding his two daughters while trying to tread water and keep from drowning.

“He had both girls. He was holding them and trying to tread water, but they were all going under. One was awake and crying the other one was pretty lifeless,” Wiese remembered.

He managed to rescue all three from the water and pushed them onto the rocks.

The policeman said one of the girls was struggling to breathe and he knew he had to get her to first responders quickly in order to save her life.

“She was somewhat crying, somewhat not. I tried to invert her, get the water out of her lungs, make sure she’s breathing. I put her in the bag, they threw the leash back down and hoisted her back up,” said Officer Wiese.

Officer Wiese said the rescue took an emotional toll on him. He has a 2-year-old daughter of his own. He said his family; daughter, 4-year-old son and wife, is what motivated him to act so quickly.

“I would do for the public, what I would do for them. I treat everyone that way. I treat them as if they were my family down there, and that’s pretty much what happened in this case,” said Officer Wiese.

Police say the father and daughters are expected to recover. It’s not clear what kind of charges the man is facing.

Last year, Officer Wiese was honored for his involvement in the Poway Synagogue Shooting.