Father, 2 Children Rescued After Truck Drives Off Cliff: SDPD

A father and his two children had to be rescued after their pick-up truck drove off Sunset Cliffs, San Diego Police said.

At around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a female caller told San Diego County Sheriff’s her husband had left with their two kids in his vehicle and had threatened to drive off a cliff, police said.

Twenty minutes later a San Diego Police officer located a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect's vehicle near the 4400 block of Hill Street, SDPD said.

There was no pursuit, but shortly after, the father drove off the cliffs at the end of the block, SDPD said.

Both children and father were rescued and transported to a local hospital, SDPD said.

Their conditions are unknown at this time. There is no information on what charges the father will face.

Police further confirmed this was an attempted suicide.

Hill Street remained closed for the duration of the investigation.

No other information was available.

