sunset cliffs

Father, 2 Children Rescued After Truck Drives Off Cliff: SDPD

There is no information on what charges the father will face

Car over cliff at Sunset Cliffs
Jim Grant

Photo by: Jim Grant

" data-ellipsis="false">

A father and his two children had to be rescued after their pick-up truck drove off Sunset Cliffs, San Diego Police said.

At around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a female caller told San Diego County Sheriff’s her husband had left with their two kids in his vehicle and had threatened to drive off a cliff, police said.

Twenty minutes later a San Diego Police officer located a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect's vehicle near the 4400 block of Hill Street, SDPD said.

Local

Insight Podcast 36 mins ago

LISTEN: From Quiet to Chaotic, The Arrest That Ignited Civil Unrest in La Mesa

San Diego County Jun 6

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 4 More Community Outbreaks, More Reopenings Planned

There was no pursuit, but shortly after, the father drove off the cliffs at the end of the block, SDPD said.

Both children and father were rescued and transported to a local hospital, SDPD said.

Their conditions are unknown at this time. There is no information on what charges the father will face.

Police further confirmed this was an attempted suicide.

Hill Street remained closed for the duration of the investigation.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

sunset cliffs
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us