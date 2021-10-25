Double Murder Suspect to Appear in Court After Shooting at East Village High-Rise

A man arrested on two counts of murder after a man and woman were shot and killed inside a downtown San Diego high-rise apartment unit is scheduled to appear in court for the first time on Monday.

Ali Nassar Abulaban, 29, was booked into San Diego Central Jail on two counts of murder hours after a shooting on the 35th floor of the Spire San Diego luxury apartment complex on Island Avenue in the East Village.

Though police have not yet linked the suspect's arrest to the apartment complex shooting, records obtained by NBC 7 show Abulaban lived in the Spire complex where the shooting occurred. Records also show the woman who was fatally shot shared his last name.

At the courthouse Monday, dozens of people showed up for the afternoon arraignment.

According to San Diego police, someone called 911 at about 3 p.m. on Thursday to report the shooting. Police found a man and a woman dead with gunshot wounds in the living room.

That caller was believed to be the suspect, who fled the scene and was later found near the Interstate 805/I-15 junction with his five-year-old daughter, according to police.

The suspect was taken into custody and his daughter was taken into protective services, police said.

Police confirmed the 28-year-old woman who was fatally shot also lived in the apartment unit. The relationship between the two residents and the second shooting victim was not yet known.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the two victims.

The motive behind the shooting is not yet known.

SDPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.