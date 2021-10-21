SDPD

WATCH: SDPD Investigating Shooting That Left 2 Dead Downtown

Two people were shot and killed in Downtown San Diego Thursday afternoon, San Diego police confirmed.

SDPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at a building on Island Street between 14th and 15th Streets at about 3:11 p.m.

Police say two people were pronounced dead on the 35th floor of Spire San Diego. The shooting appears to be targeted, according to SDPD.

Neighbors told NBC 7 they heard gunshots from outside. The entrance to the building was taped off by police

SDPD's Homicide Unit is responding.

Police pulled over a car that was possibly linked to the shooting on a nearby freeway, Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.

Check back for details.

