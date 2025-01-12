Donations from San Diego pouring in for victims of Los Angeles fires

Hundreds of donations for the victims of the Los Angeles fires have poured in at the Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) at their location in Encinitas. ICA North held a donation drive on Saturday to help collect supplies, where dozens of volunteers stepped up to help organize the donations.

"If I were still living there, I'd be in a suitcase right now," said Harriet Levine, one of the volunteers who moved from west Los Angeles to San Diego six months ago. Levine has watched the harrowing images of the fires in Los Angeles over the last few days, and what has become of her community. She felt compelled to help.

"I grew up in Los Angeles so it's home, and I'm watching my home burn," said Levine.

ICA San Diego, a nonprofit organization, started organizing the donation drive last Thursday, and will run from Friday through Sunday. With help from the San Diego Foundation, U-Hauls were rented to transport the donations to several locations in Los Angeles, where they are needed most.

"We had a total of 750 cars show up throughout the day. Yeah, a lot of stuff," said Andrew Utt, the Executive Director of ICA San Diego.

The donation drive has collected plenty of water, clothes, and other household items. What's needed most is medical supplies like EpiPens and insulin. Utt said they also are in need of batteries of all varieties.

"I didn't want to keep hearing about it on Instagram and kind of wanted to do anything I could in my small community," said Jade Cole. Cole and a few of her coworkers drove cars filled with donations collected from customers and management at the Hapa J's restaurant in San Clemente. The donations included multiple items like pull-ups, diapers, and non-perishable food. Another car had a variety of hygiene products, shampoos and conditioners.

"It was just devastating and seeing people talking about 'they can rebuild and they're rich and they live in L.A. and they're celebrities'. I think that's a very unempathetic way of thinking regardless of if people have money or not or if it was a generation thing passed down, I don't think that if you're a little bit more privileged that it takes away from anybody's disastrous things that they've gone through. I think the world just needs to have a little bit more compassion and empathy for people that are in need," said Cole.

ICA North is looking for more volunteers for the donation drive on Sunday, Jan. 12. It runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the location in Encinitas at 1550 S El Camino Real. The institute is asking for volunteers to sign up through their website.