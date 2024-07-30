Balboa Park

Dog shot dead after biting San Diego police officer near Balboa Park

By Renee Schmiedeberg

An up-close image of a San Diego Police Department cruiser on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
NBC 7

A dog was shot dead after a San Diego police officer was bit by the Pitbull, then fired shots near Balboa Park on Monday evening, according to San Diego police.

The shooting was reported at about 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Balboa Drive at the northwest corner of Balboa Park, according to San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle.

San Diego police are investigating the incident.

Officers were in the park responding to complaints of transients in the area, SDPD Lt. Christian Sharp told NBC 7.

The officers were talking to two transients, a man and a woman who had an unleashed dog.

"The dog became agitated and attacked the officer. Before the officer could get the dog off, the dog bit his leg twice. He fired two rounds from his service pistol twice to get the dog off of him," Lt. Sharp said.

The officer was sent to the hospital with wounds to his lower leg, Lt. Sharp said.

NBC 7 asked police why a lethal weapon was used against the dog by police.

"There is no time for less lethal. This officer is getting chopped down by the dog. I mean he could get significant ligament damage, if not, muscle damage and what not," Lt. Sharp said.

Both the man and the woman who were with the dog have been detained, Lt. Sharp said.

This is a developing story. NBC 7's digital team will continue to update this page with new information as it arrives.

