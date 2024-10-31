Here's how to attend the Dodgers World Series parade and celebration

What to Know A downtown LA parade and Dodger Stadium celebration are planned for Friday in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale for the Dodger Stadium event at midday Thursday.

The team arrived at LAX Thursday morning with pitcher Walker Buehler carrying the World Series trophy.

Tickets for a celebration at Dodger Stadium following the team's victory parade in downtown Los Angeles went on sale Thursday at midday.

And, they're going, going, gone like a Freddie Freeman home run ball.

Sales began at noon Thursday for the fan event with the team. But early afternoon, a message on the ticket site indicated the event was sold out.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Live Coverage: NBCLA will provide live coverage of Friday's Dodgers celebrations.

The Dodgers' double decker bus will drive a 45-minute parade route, starting at 11 a.m. Friday at LA City Hall. The procession will go through 1st Street to Grand Avenue to 5th Street, ending at the intersection of 5th and Flower Street.

Fans are encouraged to take public transportation to avoid street closures and congested traffic.

Dodger Stadium will host a special ticketed celebration at 12:15 p.m. Parking gates will open at 8:30 a.m. and entry will begin at 9 a.m. The event will have in-stadium entertainment as the fans wait for the team's arrival.

The team noted that going to both events will not be possible due to traffic and timing.

The team arrived on a flight at LAX Thursday morning with pitcher Walker Buehler carrying the World Series trophy. A crowd of fans gathered outside Dodger Stadium, where the team stopped aboard buses after landing at LAX.

The Game 5 victory Wednesday night -- a mix of Dodgers tenacity and Yankees miscues -- touched off celebrations in sport bars and elsewhere in a scene that was much different than the Dodgers' last World Series win in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season. This time, fans also are looking forward to a parade, something that was missing after the 2020 title.

The World Series title is the team's first in a full season in 36 years and the icing on top of a season full of promise with the addition of two-time MVP Shohei Ohtani to an already potent lineup alongside fellow MVPs Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts.

The 2020 season was shortened by the pandemic and played under several major MLB changes, including neutral-site bubbles and other safety precautions.

The Dodgers beat the Yankees in five games to win the 2024 World Series, Here are five of the most incredible moments.

Getting to the Dodgers parade

City officials encouraged fans to use Metro to get to a location along the parade route in downtown LA.

The parade route will travel from City Hall south on Spring Street, west on First Street, south on Grand Avenue and west on Fifth Street, ending in the area of Fifth and Flower streets.

To get there using Metro:

B Line from North Hollywood and D Line from Wilshire/Western to one of three stations: Civic Center /Grand Park, Pershing Square, and 7th St/Metro Center.

From the San Gabriel Valley or the South Bay, take the A Line to Second/Broadway, Grand Ave Arts/Bunker Hill, or Seventh St/Metro Center Stations.

From Santa Monica or East LA, take the E Line to Second/Broadway, Grand Ave Arts/Bunker Hill, or Seventh St/Metro Center Stations.

The A, B, and D Lines can be picked up from Union Station, which connects to Metrolink, Amtrak, and other bus services.

🏆 Go Metro to the Dodgers Parade Friday!



🚉 A, B, D & E Lines are near parade



📱Plan trip with Google/Apple maps, https://t.co/uQLolAJyCL



🎟️ Regular fare $1.75 or $3.50 RT



🚍 Dodger Stadium Express running from Union Station for event at stadium. Service begins 9am pic.twitter.com/6cbFXz25zT — Metro Los Angeles (@metrolosangeles) October 31, 2024

Getting to Dodger Stadium

The event at Dodger Stadium is scheduled to start at 12:15 p.m.

Parking gates at the stadium will open at 8:30

a.m. Stadium entry gates will open at 9 a.m. Food and merchandise will be available for purchase. In-stadium entertainment will be offered prior to the team's arrival, including coverage of the parade on DodgerVision scoreboards.

The team noted that fans won't be able to attend both the parade and stadium events due to timing.

Metro will operate its Dodger Express to get to Dodger Stadium.