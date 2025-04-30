San Diego

San Diego Airport officials encourage early arrival as REAL ID approaches

The Airport Authority will have extra staff on duty May 7 to help address traveler concerns, officials said.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

With the Transportation Security Administration set to require REAL ID for commercial airline passengers in just a week, San Diego International Airport leaders Wednesday advised travelers to arrive early and be prepared.

Starting May 7, TSA officers will require passengers to present state- issued identification or driver's license, or another acceptable form of identification for travelers 18 and older, to be REAL ID-compliant.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"We encourage passengers to plan ahead if they intend to fly out of SAN on May 7 and bring proper identification," said Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. "More than 40,000 passengers depart from SAN each day and with the beginning of REAL ID enforcement we anticipate possible delays.

"To ensure a smooth experience through SAN, we advise travelers to arrive two hours before domestic flights and three hours for international flights."

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
You can now use a California mobile driver’s license at the San Diego Airport

The Airport Authority will have extra staff on duty May 7 to help address traveler concerns, officials said.

To determine if a California driver's license is Real ID-compliant, travelers are advised to look for a golden bear with a star in the top right corner. Those who aren't sure can check with the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

Local

San Diego 28 mins ago

Officials break ground on 125-unit affordable housing site in Cortez Hill

South Bay 59 mins ago

South Bay beaches look forward to more sewage-free days this summer

Acceptable forms of identification include U.S. and foreign passports and passport cards, Department of Defense identification -- including those issued to dependents -- a permanent resident card, border crossing card, or photo ID from a federally recognized Tribal Nation, among others.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoSan Diego International AirportTSA
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us