‘Doc for a Day': Middle Schoolers Get a Taste of the Medical World

Kaiser Permanente doctor looks to level the medical playing field

By Joe Little

Kaiser Permanente in Kearny Mesa hosted dozens of potential new medical recruits Thursday.

“We’re learning things like CPR, how to save a life, and ultrasound,” smiled Kimberly Allen, MD.

You’d expect that from your doctor if he wasn’t 13.

“We’re learning how to save lives and about the body,” Chula Vista Middle School 7th Grader Pedro Carbajal said.

Dr. Allen said she is researching ways to improve inclusion and equity in medicine. Kaiser Permanente hosted its first-ever Doc for a Day event. It invited more than 30 students from Chula Vista Middle School to get them thinking about a career in medicine.

“The overarching theme is, ‘If we can, so can you,'" said Dr. Allen. “We need more people to the table of medicine from all walks of life.”

“I think it’s pretty cool,” said Carbajal while kneeling over a CPR dummy.

“Having the kids come and see what we do feels really, really special,” concluded Allen.

The 7th graders spent about four hours learning several skills from using a defibrillator to doing ultrasounds.

