Desmond, North County Mayors to Call for Business Reopenings Hours Ahead of Gov's Expected Announcement

The most vocal reopening advocate on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors will join other local leaders to push the state to reopen San Diego businesses Friday, the same day that California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce a new reopening plan.

Supervisor Jim Desmond, who has long been critical of the county's decision to restrict business operations, will be joined by mayors of North County San Diego at the Legoland California theme park to urge the state to reopen local businesses that have been shut down or operating at a limited capacity for the majority of the last five-and-a-half months.

In late June, bars, wineries and breweries that do not serve food were shut down for a second time as San Diego's case rate climbed. The goal was to prevent San Diego from being placed on the state's monitoring list, which would force even more restrictions on businesses.

But a week later, the inevitable occurred and the county halted indoor operations at restaurants, museums, tasting rooms, theaters, zoos, museums, and family entertainment centers. Days later, Newsom said any county on the state monitoring list, including San Diego, will need to shut down gyms, salons and places of worship, too.

While San Diego County has been removed from the state monitoring list after bringing down their case rate -- less than the 100 cases per every100,000 residents over a 14 day period -- the state has not yet provided guidance on how and when businesses can reopen. The county says they cannot make that decision themselves.

Newsom is expected to announce reopening plans on Friday afternoon.