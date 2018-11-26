Pursuit Suspect Crashes, Injures 3 in Otay Mesa SDSO - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Pursuit Suspect Crashes, Injures 3 in Otay Mesa SDSO

By Andrew Johnson

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chargers Make Unexpected Kicking Change

    Three people in a truck being chased by deputies were injured Monday afternoon when the driver crashed into a tractor trailer in Otay Mesa.

    San Diego Sheriff’s Department deputies were chasing the truck at around 2:20 p.m. when the driver crashed on Pacific Rim Court and Camino Maquiladora near a shopping center, SDSO Lt. Perkins told NBC 7.

    The truck crashed into a tractor trailer, according to Perkins.

    San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Dan Eddy said that three people were extricated from the truck but were unresponsive.

    The San Diego Police Department was called in to help close off the street in the area, deputies said.

    At this time, it is unclear what caused the pursuit.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices