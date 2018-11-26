Pursuit Suspect Crashes, Injures 3 in Otay Mesa SDSO

Three people in a truck being chased by deputies were injured Monday afternoon when the driver crashed into a tractor trailer in Otay Mesa.

San Diego Sheriff’s Department deputies were chasing the truck at around 2:20 p.m. when the driver crashed on Pacific Rim Court and Camino Maquiladora near a shopping center, SDSO Lt. Perkins told NBC 7.

The truck crashed into a tractor trailer, according to Perkins.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Dan Eddy said that three people were extricated from the truck but were unresponsive.

The San Diego Police Department was called in to help close off the street in the area, deputies said.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the pursuit.

No other information was available.

