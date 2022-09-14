Deputies Investigating Threat to Vista High in Fallout of Locker Room Altercation

Concern remains for parents at Vista High School following violent threats made to the school on social media.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department is investigating the post which shows a teen holding a gun. The Vista Unified School District superintendent says the threat was not deemed credible.

On campus Wednesday there were multiple deputies and patrol cars present, and the department plans to have extra staffing on campus throughout the week in response to the threat. The SDSO said they are still investigating a previous locker room incident and that no arrests have been made at this time.

Several parents have shared their concern, citing how the district should do more for the school.

"Bring back the funding for the high school resource officers, don’t put it all on the staff," said Allen Newsome, parent of a student at Vista High. "The staff isn’t necessarily trained to de-escalate certain situations and if they are it's not to the level of a resource officer."

Newsome shared with NBC 7 how he’s been frustrated overall with the district, and how he's advocating for change.

District Superintendent Matt Doyle said that while Vista High does not have a School Resource Officer at this time, they have completed the process with the city of Vista and the sheriff's department to contract for one.

All this concern stems from a video showing alleged student misconduct inside a locker room, which is under investigation by the sheriff's department.

Superintendent Matt Doyle Confirms one of the football players involved posted pictures and threats on the social media app Snapchat. Those photos are now being circulated on Instagram. NBC 7 is blurring the images because the student is underage.

One post includes the caption" “No face no case” over the student wearing a black facemask and backward baseball cap. Another shows the same student with what appears to be a handgun in his lap. The third picture is the mask with the caption: "Thinking about shooting up a guy" and the caption on the fourth picture states: “I can show you me shooting someone in the head.”

"I don’t think this should’ve happened, there's no place for violence and it's terrible," said Newsome. "But, when you're invested and kids feel safe certain things don’t happen."

Doyle canceled Wednesday night's Back to School Night and will reschedule for another date. Meantime parents and community members were expected to protest at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

On Monday, Principal David Jaffe sent a letter to parents informing them of the situation and outlined an immediate safety action plan for students. Some of the plans include counseling services and increased daily supervision of the locker room by coaches, with administrative oversight.