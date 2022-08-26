Deadly Wrong-Way Crash Shuts Down Westbound SR-52 Near I-805

You are watching a livestream of NBC 7 News Today in the player above. This story will be interspersed with other top news stories, weather and traffic.

A deadly wrong-way crash shut down a busy San Diego freeway during Friday's morning commute, according to California Highway Patrol.

Westbound lanes of state Route 52 just east of Interstate 805 were shut down at about 2:45 a.m. after a head-on crash between a black truck and a red car. Lanes were still closed at 6 a.m.

Video from the scene showed the truck on its side and what is left of a red car. According to reports, the black truck was traveling the wrong way on westbound SR-52 when the two vehicles crashed head-on.

The driver of the red vehicle was killed. The condition of the driver of the black truck was not clear.

CHP said traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Convoy Street. A SigAlert was in effect with traffic backed up to Kearny Villa Road. Delays of about 30 minutes were anticipated at about 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.