1 dead, another injured after crash in Miramar, officials say

By Danielle Smith

The scene after a deadly crash in Miramar on Dec. 19, 2024.

One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a crash Thursday night in Miramar, officials said.

The incident happened near 8400 Miramar Rd. and was reported just before 8:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

SDFD said crews responded and put out a vehicle fire that sparked following the crash.

Miramar Road is closed in both directions, the fire department said.

San Diego police also responded to the collision.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

