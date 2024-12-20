1 dead, another injured after crash in Miramar, officials say

One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a crash Thursday night in Miramar, officials said.

The incident happened near 8400 Miramar Rd. and was reported just before 8:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

SDFD said crews responded and put out a vehicle fire that sparked following the crash.

Miramar Road is closed in both directions, the fire department said.

San Diego police also responded to the collision.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.